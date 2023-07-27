A WEST Byfleet man is to be sentenced next week for a string of thefts of items from washing detergent to a bicycle worth almost £5,500.
John Lehane, 50, of Birchwood Road, pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft and one of attempted theft between March 18 and May 25.
The crime spree began with the theft of wine, laundry washing items and frozen food at The Co-op at Vanners Parade, West Byfleet, on March 18, 26, April 2 and 13.
Lehane then moved on to Sainsbury’s Local in Ashcombe Parade, Woking, where he stole a Samsung handheld store device worth more than £500.
He also attempted to steal alcohol worth £620 from Sainsbury’s in Leatherhead on May 22.
Four days later, on May 26, he stole a bicycle worth £5,499.99 in Guildford.
Lehane also confessed to stealing six bottles of spirits belonging to Sainsbury’s in Knaphill on May 25.
He appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on July 19 and will be sentenced at the same court on August 7. He has been remanded on conditional bail until then.