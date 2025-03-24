A 73-year-old man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after being found guilty of 15 counts of serious sexual abuse, including rape, which spanned decades.
Derek Jinman, of Woking, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, March 24.
Jinman committed the offences, involving four victims aged six to 16 years old, over a period of more than 11 years.
During the trial at Guildford Crown Court, three victims had previously detailed how the abuse had impacted their lives.
One victim said: “It’s been a long battle to overcome this and for the longest time I couldn’t envision any future for myself, because I didn’t think I would live past my twenties.
“It’s only within the last few years where my mental health has gotten better that I’ve decided to do something with my life. If I hadn’t experienced any of the things he’d put me through I believe my life would have been much different.”
In another statement, a second victim spoke about how the abuse she experienced as a child has impacted her relationships as an adult.
“I am unable to build relationships, I treat new introductions with great caution, giving the impression I am closed and distant, so it appears I don’t care, when really I feel lonely and without real friendship or support,” she said.
“My past has prevented me from gaining the contact with others. I have been conditioned to keep my emotions and thoughts to myself.”
She continued: “Even though there may be a small ray of light on the horizon to some future point, it’s still hard and difficult to see through the dark clouds of my childhood.”
Detective Sergeant Carlos Pedreira of Surrey Police, who was involved in the investigation, said: "Jinman is a dangerous sexual offender who preyed on the vulnerabilities of his victims and subjected them to years of serious sexual abuse.
"I have huge admiration for the strength they have shown in coming forward and supporting our lengthy investigation and trial.
"It is thanks to their bravery that he is no longer a risk to the wider community, and I hope the fact he has finally been brought to justice will bring them some closure and peace.”
He urged anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it happened, to report it to police.
“You will be listened to and you will be supported throughout the process,” added Det Sgt Pedreira.