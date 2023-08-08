A WOKING man has been slapped with a driving ban after twice getting behind the wheel when more than twice the legal limit for a drug.
Alan Baldwin, 38, of Sutton Avenue, was disqualified from driving for 14 months when he appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on July 21.
He pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Zafira when the proportion of controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood exceeded the specified limit on two separate occasions.
The legal limit for benzoylecgonine, the major metabolite of cocaine, is 50 micrograms per litre of blood.
On February 3, Baldwin was found to have 136 micrograms of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood when driving a Vauxhall Zafira on the A4 Bath Road in Slough.
And on February 23, he was found to have 162 micrograms of the drug per litre of blood when driving the same car on St John’s Road, Woking.
As well as a driving ban, he was fined a total of £160 and told to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £40 surcharge.