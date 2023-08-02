A man found in possession of a Samurai sword and knuckle dusters at his flat in Weybourne has been fined.
Dillon Mescall, 53, of Welmore Grove, Weybourne, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on July 19 and pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.
He was fined £80 for each offence, and told to pay £85 court costs and a £64 surcharge.
Mr Mescall denied further counts of harassment, stalking and breaching an existing stalking order, and will next appear at the same court on August 10.
The possession of offensive weapons such as curved swords and knuckle dusters in a private place was outlawed in 2021 under Section 46 of the Offensive Weapons Act 2019.
Surrey Police encourages the public to drop off dangerous or unwanted knives and blades at police front counters across Surrey.
Amnesty bins are in place all year round, and there will be no consequences if weapons are disposed of safely here.
Amnesty bins are located in the following locations:
- Staines Police Station, 22 Kingston Road, TW18 4LQ
- Guildford Police Station, Margaret Road, GU4 1QS
- Reigate Police Station, 79 Reigate Road, RH2 0RY
- Woking Police Station, Station Approach, GU22 7SY
- Elmbridge Civic Centre, High Street, KT10 9SD