The father, stepmother and uncle of 10-year-old Sara Sharif all pleaded not guilty to her murder yesterday (Friday).
Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan's brother, Faisal Malik, 28, also each denied a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.
Sara was found dead under a blanket on a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10. It is believed that she died on or around August 8.
Police made the discovery after receiving a phone call from Pakistan at 2.47am, which lasted eight minutes and 34 seconds.
A post-mortem examination found that Sara had suffered from “multiple and extensive” injuries.
Opening the hearing at the Old Bailey, Judge Mark Lucraft KC asked each of the defendants – who appeared in court via video link – to enter their plea.
He explained that they were jointly charged with the murder of Sara, as well as with causing or allowing her death between the dates of December 16, 2022, and August 9, 2023.
Detailing the latter charge, Recorder of London Mr Lucraft said: “The charge is as follows; that, between December 16, 2022 and August 9, 2023, you, having been a person who was the member of the same household of, and had frequent contact with Sara Sharif, who died on or around August 8, you either:
“A) caused Sara Sharif’s death via your own unlawful act, or B) you ought to have been aware of the risk of her death and you failed to take the steps as could have been reasonably expected to protect her from that risk.”
The three defendants spoke only to confirm their names and enter their pleas.
Both Sharif and Malik appeared from the high-security Category A HMP Belmarsh prison in Thamesmead, south east London.
They sat together on a red sofa in a blue room and remained unmoved throughout the hearing.
Batool appeared alone from HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey.
A provisional trial date was set for September 2, 2024, but this was to be revisited by the court at a pre-trial hearing on January 26.
