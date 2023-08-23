A former Surrey Police officer from Farnham has been accused of passing sensitive information to an organised crime group.
Adam Davies, 28, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 16 charged with eight counts of misconduct in public office.
It is claimed he unlawfully accessed information on police computer systems without a policing purpose, which he then passed on to criminals.
Mr Davies was based at Guildford Police Station and resigned in October 2021. He spoke in court only to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Farnham.
District Judge Louisa Cieciora sent the case to Southwark Crown Court for a hearing on Wednesday, September 13 and granted Mr Davies unconditional bail.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between January 2020 and December 2020. An investigation was carried out by Surrey Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
This probe took place between January 2021 and February 2022, after which the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.