A 27-year-old from Bordon has been jailed for 22 years for murdering his mother in Petersfield.
Anarlyn Jones, of Jacaranda Road, Bordon, was sentenced today (Friday, January 31) for the murder of Anna Jones, at her flat in Station Road, Petersfield on May 9, 2023.
Previously, it was heard that the defendant used to be known as Bronwyn Jones but now uses the name Anarlyn and he/him pronouns.
Police arrested the defendant at the scene with Jones also being seen in bloodstained clothes and “looking like something out of a horror film”.
The court heard again today how the victim “struggled vigorously” for her life.
The defendant had denied murder but had admitted to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, the jury found Anarlyn guilty of murder on December 5, 2025.
Prior to sentencing, the court heard how the defendant’s younger sister, Eliza Jones, received what would be her last text message from her mother, it read: “I love you more than you will ever know.”
Reading out her victim impact statement, Eliza said: “I felt as if I could not breathe and I remember screaming, I was in a dream I couldn’t wake up from.
“I felt I needed to do the identification as I wanted to get justice for mum and to see her and hold her again.
“What I saw will stay with me forever and it hurts to see your mum not waking up, not breathing, talking or giving me hugs - I was falling apart.”
Speaking to her sibling, Eliza said: “Bronwyn you took the life of the most important person in the world who helped me through everything and loved me and cared for me. I’m so angry at you and I will never forgive you for what you have done.”
On behalf of the defendant, defence counsel Kate Lumsdon KC described how Anarlyn has made the most of his time in custody.
She said that he achieved things he was unable to do at school and has done many hours of training and has several certificates. The defendant works as a gardener and his certificates include horticulture.
He has been sober for two years and is now a more caring person and likes to help people at the prison, said Ms Lumsdon.
Reading out the defendant’s words, the counsel said: “I’m utterly sorry for what I’ve done, but I know sorry doesn’t cut it. I feel terrible that I took my mum’s life and I destroyed my sister.”
His Honour Judge Bowes KC told the defendant: “I’m sure that when you stabbed your mother, you intended to kill her.
“I am sure your mother most certainly did not want to die and was fighting for her life.
“The devastating impact of your actions was set out graphically and very movingly in Eliza’s statement, which she had the courage to read out in court today.
“You did not give evidence or call any psychiatric evidence on your behalf.”
The judge also read out forensic psychiatrist Professor Don Grubin's conclusions of the defendant’s mental state.
Mr Grubin identified that the defendant has three medically recognised conditions: autism spectrum disorder, an emotionally unstable personality disorder and alcohol dependence.
He stated that the overwhelming influence on Anarlyn’s behaviour at the time of the killing was the high level of voluntary intoxication and the resentment he held against his mother.
His Honour ended proceedings by making formal commendations to the Hampshire Police team and the officers who displayed “exceptional sensitivity and professionalism” when dealing with the crime scene.
Following the sentencing, senior investigation officer DI Howard Broadribb from the Northern Major Investigations team, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Anna’s family, who have had to deal with the devastating loss of their loved one under such traumatic circumstances.
“I am pleased with today’s result and to see Anarlyn Jones put behind bars. He has been shown to be an extremely dangerous individual capable of committing the most unimaginable crime.
“This case and trial was presented with multiple challenges that were dealt with adeptly by the officer in the case, DS Lucy Fawcett, to ensure that justice was served.
“I would like to echo the Judge’s commendations in court to DS Fawcett and to all the officers who were first on the scene and to officers who dealt directly with Anarlyn.
“Anarlyn’s selfish act has destroyed a close family unit and no sentence will ever truly be able to compensate for that, or, a life being ended so cruelly and prematurely. However, we hope it can help Anna’s family and friends find some solace at this difficult time.”