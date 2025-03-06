Two men accused of ram-raiding a jewellers in West Byfleet have been remanded in custody while arrangements are made for a court case.
Matthew White, 29, of Garfield Road, Addlestone, and Benjamin Brazil, 38, of West Drayton, were arrested last month in connection with a burglary at Brooklands Jewellers on January 29.
Both were charged with burglary of a commercial property, while the former has also been charged with dangerous driving and driving without the correct licence or insurance.
The pair were excused from attending a preliminary hearing at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, March 6, as an additional charge is being considered.
The court heard the pair have notified lawyers of their likely plea with an update likely on March 28.