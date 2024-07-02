A bride got married in her 'dream' venue - a motorway service station.
Stacey and new husband Graham tied the knot in front of 42 guests at Cobham services on the M25 on Saturday, June 29.
Stacey, who lives in Surrey, said she has always wanted to have a fast food wedding and decided that Cobham would be the perfect place for her special day. The pair had a McDonald's for their wedding breakfast, with a vintage bus hired for transportation.
“Within a day of making the enquiry, I’d had an email back from the general manager to say they’d be delighted to host us,” Stacey said.
"They cordoned off a designated area and set up tables and chairs to suit our seating plan and guest numbers, and even arranged coach parking for the vintage bus.
“Back from when I was a child I’d always dreamed of wearing a pink princess dress and having my wedding reception in a fast food outlet.
“I still cannot believe that I managed to have my wedding reception at a motorway service station, so a massive thank you to everyone at Extra for helping a little girl’s dream to come true.”
Even two days before the wedding, Stacey’s siblings still couldn’t believe she was choosing to have it in a motorway service station. Staff were also surprised at the request when the (then) bride to be rang them up.
Extra MSA CEO Tom Dobson commented: “While we’ve never had the privilege of hosting a wedding at one of our Motorway Services Areas before.
“We always try to go the ‘Extra mile’ for our customers – and we’re thrilled that we could make this unique celebration a reality.”
The bride's grandmother Dawn, who planned the wedding, hopes service station receptions will become a new trend.