WEST Byfleet Bowls Club has had a new state-of the-art defibrillator installed on the exterior of its clubhouse in Camphill Road.
Surrey county councillors Nick Darby, who represents The Dittons, and Amanda Boote (The Byfleets) were present to unveil the defibrillator, which had been funded by both councillors using their Surrey County Council local communities budget.
The chairman of the bowls club, Robin Webb, thanked both councillors and Surrey County Council for their generous support, and Cllr Boote gave a speech saying that she hoped that the defibrillator would never be needed but that it was great to have the equipment at the club just in case.
Cllr Boote is also arranging for some defibrillator training for all club members in the near future, thanks to a friend who is trained as a resuscitation nurse and works at a local hospital.
She said: “I am delighted to have been able to help provide a defibrillator for the West Byfleet Bowls Club.
“This is a vital piece of equipment that could be used to help save lives.
“Those who use the Recreation Ground will also be able to access this equipment if needed, as will members and visitors to the bowls club.
“Defibrillators are also available at Waitrose and at St John’s Church in West Byfleet, should they be needed.”
Robin added: “Bearing in mind the vulnerability of some of our members, it’s very comforting to know that this potential life-saving device is so close to hand.”