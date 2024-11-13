Woking Borough Council (WBC) will consider the findings and recommendations of a public interest report into its governance arrangements during an extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday, November 20.
The report, compiled by independent external auditors, Grant Thornton, highlighted historic shortcomings in the council’s financial, governance and legal arrangements going back decades.
It concluded that during that time the council’s political and managerial leadership failed to ensure that borrowing and investments were proportionate to its size and failed to ensure ‘best value’ due to a lack of financial control, risk management and effective governance arrangements.
Leading to unsustainable borrowing and a legacy of extraordinarily high and disproportionate levels of debt.
The report also found that key senior officers failed to fulfil their statutory duties during the period investigated. All the individuals concerned have since left WBC.
Ahead of the meeting, Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, WBC leader, said:“The findings of the independent Grant Thornton public interest report are both shocking and significant.
“Accounting practices were poor, governance inadequate and risks ignored, whilst previous senior officers did not meet the standards of office required. Put simply, Woking Borough Council was not delivering best value for residents.
“As a council, I believe we should accept the report’s conclusions and recommendations in full, as part of our commitment to address the systemic failures head-on, focus on securing the council’s financial future and, above all, rebuild public trust.”
During the meeting, representatives from Grant Thornton will be in attendance to answer questions from councillors. The meeting will be webcast live.