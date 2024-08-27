Woking Borough Council (WBC) has remembered former mayor Anthony M Allenby after he passed away on August 1 aged 92.
WBC commented: “It was with great sadness that we learnt of the death of Anthony M Allenby.
“Mr Allenby became Mayor of Woking in 1977 and served four terms as a councillor between 1966 and 1983. He represented West Byfleet and Pyrford on Woking Urban District Council, before representing Pyrford on Woking Borough Council.
“He also took an active role in the day-to-day running of the council, serving on the Finance, Health & Housing and General Services committees.”
Mayor Cllr Louise Morales said: “My condolences go out to Mr Allenby’s friends and family and all those in Woking who worked with him.”
“He was a longstanding councillor, having served on both Woking Urban District Council and the borough council, and was lucky enough to share his Mayoral year with Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee.”