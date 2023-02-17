IF you’re thinking of holding a celebration in Surrey Heath to mark the coronation of King Charles, the borough council is offering grants to support community-led events.
“The coronation weekend promises to be a wonderful time of celebration and I am delighted that we are able to support community events across the borough with these grants,” said Cllr Sarah-Jane Croke, portfolio holder for safeguarding, housing and support.
“We want you to join together with your neighbours, family and friends to enjoy a glorious and memorable coronation.”
The coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May, 2023, with a bank holiday on Monday 8 May.
The council says there will be opportunities to mark this historic occasion across Surrey Heath, and is making available a small grants scheme up to £250 for events on 7 May.
The grants will be available to apply for from 1 March until 28 April via the Rotary Club.
The borough council adds the following criteria will apply:
* The funded events take place in Surrey Heath and bring together a minimum of 20 people
* Are inclusive – including supporting vulnerable people who otherwise might not be able to take part in marking the coronation
* Support local community engagement and cohesion
* Promote wellbeing
* Have a clear delivery plan
* Grants can be used to contribute to the costs of holding a community event including food, but not to pay for the costs of any alcohol.