Krinkels UK has begun keeping the borough’s streets, parks and public spaces clean and well maintained.
Following the award of the new street cleaning and grounds maintenance contract in October last year, Krinkels UK has taken responsibility for maintaining the borough’s public parks, play areas and sports pitches, as well as regular street cleaning and litter bin collections.
The new contract also introduces cleaner, greener, environmentally friendly practices to lower energy consumption and reduce the carbon impact of operations to align with the council’s net zero ambitions.
Cllr Ellen Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for climate change and leisure, said: “The appointment of Krinkels UK marks the start of a new partnership that not only delivers high-quality services but also aligns with our net zero ambitions.
“Ensuring our streets and public spaces are clean, safe and well-maintained is a key priority for the council. As Krinkels rolls out its new work programme, there may be a short adjustment period while operations are fully embedded.
“We look forward to developing our relationship with Krinkels and are confident that the new partnership will bring long-term improvements to our public spaces for the benefit of everyone."
Michelle Maybury, Krinkels’ managing director, added: “We are committed to delivering high-quality street cleaning and grounds maintenance services. We look forward to working closely with the council and local community to ensure the borough remains a clean, green, and welcoming place for all."
Krinkels has been providing professional grounds maintenance services to local authorities, government organisations, NHS and educational establishments, and housing associations throughout the UK for over 30 years.
The contract will run for eight years with the opportunity to extend further.
To report issues relating to cleaning and clearing of litter on the highway, footpaths, parks and recreation grounds, as well as emptying litter bins and dog bins, visit www.woking.gov.uk/environmental-services