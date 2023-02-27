A DRIVER from Chobham must pay out a total of £1,720 for exceeding the speed limit on St Peter’s Way in Chertsey.
Andrew Taee’s Land Rover was recorded travelling at more than the 50mph limit on the road, which has average speed detection cameras, on 27 February 2021.
Taee, 65, of Abingdon House, Gorse Lane, denied the offence when his case was heard by Staines magistrates on Friday 10 February.
He was found guilty and fined £1,000, given six points on his driving licence and ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £100 victims fund surcharge.