Coronation Street star Denise Welch has judged a gingerbread man competition at Silverbirch House care home in Worplesdon.
Welch played Rovers Return landlady Natalie Barnes in the ITV soap, is an author, has starred in Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks and has been a presenter on many shows, including Loose Women. She won Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and was a contestant in Dancing on Ice.
The event brought out the creative talents of the residents, who baked and decorated their gingerbread creations with creativity and skill.
The competition was close, with each entry personifying the festive spirit. After much deliberation, Welch announced the winners with third place going to Ann, for her charming gingerbread design, Gillian taking second place and resident Denise winning first place.
The event was a wonderful opportunity for residents to showcase their creativity and enjoy friendly competition. Denise Welch’s involvement added an extra layer of excitement. Her kind words and enthusiasm made the day truly memorable for everyone.
“It was a joy to judge such incredible creations,” said Welch. “The talent and effort from the residents were outstanding, and I’m honoured to have been part of this festive celebration.”
The Gingerbread Competition was one of many activities that Silverbirch House runs with the aim of bringing the community together, fostering joy and connection.
Silverbirch House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers. Many Barchester homes have a Memory Lane Community, which is a part of the home designed to support residents who have Alzheimer’s or dementia to stay as independent and active as possible. Barchester also have services that provide specialist care for those who require neuro rehabilitation, as well as care for those with Parkinson’s or Huntington’s disease. Barchester have six independent mental health hospitals that offer functional and organic mental health services.