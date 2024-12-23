Silverbirch House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers. Many Barchester homes have a Memory Lane Community, which is a part of the home designed to support residents who have Alzheimer’s or dementia to stay as independent and active as possible. Barchester also have services that provide specialist care for those who require neuro rehabilitation, as well as care for those with Parkinson’s or Huntington’s disease. Barchester have six independent mental health hospitals that offer functional and organic mental health services.