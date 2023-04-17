A MAN who developed a bad stammer when he was a child has overcome his speech impediment to run his own shows in community radio and perform in amateur theatre.
Rob Day, who has recently taken over the breakfast show on Radio Woking on Thursdays, worked in the fire service for 49 years, including 33 years as an operational fireman.
Rob said he began to stammer when he was about eight.
“I don’t know why it started, but I could only say a few words and had to use a lot of energy trying to get the words out,” he said.
Rob said he discovered he did not stammer when talking to himself.
He was born in Charlcombe near Bath and moved to Walton-on Thames when his mother took up a senior post at a residential children’s home. He went to Heathside School in Weybridge, leaving at 15 to work in a glass factory, then an office, before joining the fire service at 20.
“During training, I had to work on the radio transmitters and read out a card,” Rob said.
“I got someone else to speak at the same time as me which meant I didn’t stammer.”
He said he developed other coping mechanisms, such as speaking slowly and speeding up as he got more comfortable.
After retiring from operations, Rob became an inspecting officer in the transport group, covering all the transport hubs in London.
He moved to Ottershaw in 1980 and joined Radio Wey in 1990, broadcasting a weekly programme.
Rob also began acting and was with the Ottershaw Players for 20 years.
He said both hobbies have helped him to control his stammer.
“Radio has helped me a lot,” Rob said.
“I read the news and make announcements and I want to make myself have to do it.
“On stage, I’m being someone else, so I don’t stammer.”
He is now with Pyrford Little Theatre and is rehearsing Ten Times Table by Alan Ayckbourn, which will be performed from 18 to 20 May in the village hall.
“I play Laurence, who is drunk and gets drunker,” he said. “At one point I have to fall off a horse. It’s hard work but fun.
“Now I’m retired from the fire service, I have the opportunity of doing more of what I want to do.”