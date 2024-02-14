Concorde G-BBDG, known as Delta Golf and a permanent attraction at Brooklands, had a clean-up ahead of its 50th anniversary.
The first meetings between the French and British, which began the Concorde project, took place in Paris and in Weybridge.
On February 13 1974, Delta Golf first flew from Filton, near Bristol, to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, She was in the air for 1hr 45min and reached supersonic speeds.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Delta Golf’s first flight, Brooklands Museum has commissioned aviation artist Simon W Atack to bring Speedbird Delta Gold over Brooklands to life.
The painting was unveiled this week (Tuesday, February 13, 2024) in the museum’s iconic clubhouse. There was also a nose drop, accompanied by the British Airways Brass Band.
Museum visitors were invited to bring their personal models of Concorde and set them up under Delta Golf.