SEASONS
I know that I have previously mentioned the view from my bedroom, which is of trees and nothing else.
Not even sky – well that's how it is from leaf-opening to leaf dropping.
Currently, of course, there are bare boughs, sky and even the Towers of Woking. But the hazel is covered with catkins and to watch the squirrels scatter the yellow pollen as they bounce around the tree is amusing.
Window views are not for everyone. We had a friend living in a Woking flat with no view unless you stood close to the window and looked in the right direction. Then you could see a bit of the North Downs.
Views meant little to him: when travelling abroad he would select a room without a view on the grounds that it was cheaper – which it undoubtedly was and, as he said, the room was for sleeping in, and he could admire the views after breakfast.
We have had some gloriously golden days, which the birds have celebrated with song and as the sun catches the lichen on the boles giving the appearance of a general greening to the whole of trees.
Then, whoosh! The sky darkens and an inch of slush is dumped on the conservatory roof. Known as a wintery shower – what else would you expect in this country?
Regardless of the Met Office or the dates on the calendar my primroses were up before Christmas and I suggested to them that they watched out for there would be frost about.
They took no mind of me and are still going strong.
Though I've not noticed my snowdrops in the garden the snowflakes are showing, and a crocus or two. Which all goes to prove something, though I know not what!
One thing which seems certain is that this year global warming, climate change or whatever may be your phrase for this particular boogeyman, will mess things up.
Just look back at your 2024 diary and it is not that dissimilar to you diary at the time of Covid: lots of crossings out.
Perhaps we tend to forget them – in the way we convince ourselves that summer holidays were warm and dry when we were children. But they weren't, were they?
School sports days, village fairs, weddings, picnics – so many were rained off, postponed or cancelled.
The Horsell Scout & Guide May Fayre, for instance, was not just a bit wet but very, very wet. A whole round of the all-important money-making raffle was washed out. Yet, astonishingly, the takings were up.
And many other events, some cancelled, some postponed, and yet some funds were up. How? Why?
As many of the events were based around children, did it end up with parents digging even more deeply, and soggily, into their pockets?
I have even given up on Dr Alexander Buchan (11 April 1829 – 13 May 1907), a Scottish meteorologist, oceanographer and botanist credited with establishing the weather map as the basis of modern weather forecasting.
He also proposed the warm and wet spells which I have mentioned my father noting in his diary in order to plan our holidays.
However meticulous the good doctor may have been, climate change, or whatever, was not as marked in his day.
The only certainty of the weather this year is its very uncertainty.
Mark all those proposed outdoor events in your diary in pencil and with a question mark.
Last year it was suggested to me that in view of my unwellness, I allow my garden to lie fallow for 2025.
This would mean I would not enter my garden for the annual Horsell Garden Safari. It would mean I could visit all those gardens which are scheduled to be open this year – 15 and 16 June.
It would mean I could make the most of my Shopmobility membership and hire a wheelchair for the entire weekend.
It would mean I might suggest to the garden safari team a special award for gardens which are not only wheelchair accessible but wheelchair friendly.
And I have now gained experience to tell the difference!
VE DAY
I dropped a line to neighbours reminding them that not only is 2025 the 80th anniversary of Victory In Europe Day, but the 80th anniversary of this road's first street party.
And I was there! Most certainly A Day to Remember.
It was suggested that I put myself down as consultant, which sounds rather grand and I have my own words on what happened in this road during the Second World War.
And we still have our Second World War underground air raid shelter.... but that would need pumping out!
RANGE ROVERS
As I noted here last week, retailer The Range has opened in Knaphill.
Its latest correspondence tells me it welcomed “excited customers eager to discover top products and win fantastic prizes” to its opening day last Friday,
The grand opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Cllr Amanda Boote, the event celebrating, my correspondent further informs me, “The Range’s popular homeware and furnishings, with an exciting new gardening hub for enthusiasts.
“The ‘Garden Centre by Homebase’ is a brand-new addition to the store, offering everything from outdoor plants and gardening tools to essential supplies. This expanded range provides customers with a one-stop shop for all their home and garden needs.”
That may well prove a popular place given the vagaries of our climate at the moment. See above!
The well-attended event was highlighted by prize giveaways with the first 50 people in line receiving a goodie bag filled with top products.
Lucky winners at the front of the queue also took home some even more eye-catching prizes, including, I gather, “a Charleston 2 Burner barbecue worth £99.99 with a free cylinder and gas valued at over £70, courtesy of Calor Gas”.
One always welcomes receiving a prize but the winner may have to stare lovingly at their barbecue for a little while yet before firing it up given our winter weather. See above (again!).
All in all, though, it sounds like an enjoyable time was had by those who joined in.
The chief executive of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, Alex Simpkin said: “We’re thrilled to have welcomed so many people to our new Woking location. It was amazing to see the community come together to celebrate and we’re proud to offer such a fantastic range of products and prizes to thank them for their support.
“The introduction of the Garden Centre by Homebase in this new-store format means we can offer customers everything from stylish homeware to outdoor living solutions, all under one roof. We’re excited to continue providing great service and value to the Woking area.”
Remember too that the store follows The Range’s commitment to being dog-friendly, allowing well-behaved dogs on leads to shop alongside their owners.
The store also features the free click and collect service, allowing customers to shop either online at www.homebase.co.uk or therange.co.uk and grab their purchases in-store within 60 minutes.
A positive start.