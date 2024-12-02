Face on a Stamp
Evidently stamp collecting is going out of favour. That is a pity as one learns so much from the stamps: geography (obviously) but as countries have brought out fresh series of stamps we can learn about their flora and fauna as well as their history and many other things besides.
But I was surprised to learn that we can credit postage stamps with some very beautiful music. The musical Evita for instance.
It had been proposed that that musical duo, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, should produce a musical version of Peter Pan. This was abandoned.
Lyricist Tim Rice, on his way to a night out in 1973, heard part of a radio programme about Eva Peron. This intrigued him for, as a child collecting stamps, he had been fascinated by her image on the Argentine stamps but was unaware of her part in the history of that country until he began to research her life.
On the face of it, a musical based on the life of a political activist and actress as the second wife of the Argentine political leader would not find anyone anxious to fund it. But, as we now know, they did and we are delighted at the outcome.
Woking Amateur Operatic Society, nowadays known as Waos, will be staging this musical at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre from 10 to 15 of December.
Evita is a musical that tells the rags-to-riches tale of Eva Perón, Argentina's beloved yet controversial First Lady.
With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, it follows Eva's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a powerful political figure.
Narrated by Ché, the story portrays Eva's rise alongside her husband, President Juan Perón, her advocacy for the poor, and her battle with illness.
Apart from being politically active she was an actress and philanthropist and served as First Lady of Argentina from 1946 until her death in 1952 at the age of 33. Understandably a life to spark the interest of Tim Rice.
The musical is famous for its catchy songs, especially Don't Cry For Me Argentina but also Oh What a Circus, and On This Night of a Thousand Stars.
This is not a one-song musical!
Grandma's Creator
Are you planning a family Christmas? Christmas with Giles, Grandma and Family should be a hoot!
This is the title of a talk by Barry Venning for The Arts Society Mayford on Thursday 12 December at 10.30am at the Welcome Church, 1-5 Church Street West, Woking (GU21 6DJ).
For many people the cartoonist Carl Giles was as much part of the festive season as the Christmas tree, crackers, and the Queen's Speech. So popular were the Giles annuals as Christmas presents that they helped to make him Britain's best loved, most successful, and wealthiest cartoonist.
He was actually Ronald Giles but his friends thought he looked like Boris Karloff – hence Karl, later Carl.
The talk will look at Giles's life and work with special emphasis on his seasonal cartoons, and in particular those featuring Grandma and the Giles family. Grandma was very British – perhaps she was grandma to Britannia as she was often depicted seated and staring with a fixed glare showing she would brook no nonsense.
The cartoons tended to be crowded with things so the more one looked, the more one found.
The art historian William Feaver pointed out that the drawings also demonstrate that Giles had few equals when it came to representing Britain in winter.
Barry Venning is an art historian whose interests and teaching range from the art of late medieval Europe to global contemporary art.
He has published books, articles and exhibition catalogue essays on Turner, Constable and European landscape painting, but also has an ongoing research interest in postcolonial art and British visual satire.
Perhaps it is that last which led to his interest in the cartoons of Giles.
He works as a consultant and associate lecturer for the Open University. His media work includes two BBC TV documentaries, radio appearances for BBC local radio and ABC Australia, and a DVD on Turner for the Tate.
For more information, see https://theartssocietymayford.org.uk/Lectures/FutureLectures.aspx
Lectures are free for members of TASM but visitors are welcome – charge £10.
A DoE award?
His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh visited Woking on 25 November. He took in The Ambassadors Theatre and The Lightbox Museum and Gallery “to celebrate the borough’s vibrant arts, culture and community initiatives” per the council e-newsletter.
During the visit, the Duke enjoyed performances by Italia Conti students and Surrey Musical Theatre Development Programme, and emphasised the importance of local culture with representatives from organisations including The Lighthouse, Phoenix Cultural Centre, Halow Project and Children with Special Needs Foundation.
He then visited The Lightbox, where I was taking coffee with my daughter. He did not visit us but he did meet with volunteers and community groups including school children.
He was joined by people from the Orpheus Centre, a charity helping young disabled adults gain life skills, of which he is patron. He heard from local schoolchildren and teachers about the importance of the facility.
More than 500,000 schoolchildren have visited The Lightbox Gallery and Museum since it opened in 2007.
After visiting the gallery, the Duke toured Woking’s Story, the town’s local history museum, where displays share the history of the many different communities who, over the centuries, have made Woking their home.
There are still local residents, and people who regularly visit Woking for work or pleasure, who think the town has no history. This little museum will put them right although Woking's Story is probably smaller than Chobham's lively museum which is housed in the old public convenience.
Lightbox Visitors
Apart from the Duke of Edinburgh, his entourage, members of Woking council, our MP, and representatives of The Lightbox I had the chance to chat with Sean Henry – the creator of the giant people seen around the town.
He reminded me that back in 2017 his trail of statues led from the railway station to The Lightbox starting with The Seated Man on platform 1 – by kind permission of Network Rail; The Wanderer opposite the railway station – just where I have agitated for a seat for those awaiting travellers to emerge from the station: The Standing Man at Jubilee Square and the Tall Woman who was in the Peacocks.
And, of course, the confrontational couple in Henry Plaza. This last scene gave me a chance to once more voice my complaint at that area being thus named and how people may think it is named for him, Sean Henry, instead of the late councillor Henry Cawsey.
Sean, of course, knew of this and pointed out that currently the Plaza was un-named. Perhaps when it does get a name Plaza can be changed to the more English Place?
Sean was born in Woking and brought up in Pirbright. His father invented, and patented, the Vortok Coil which was demonstrated at Woking Station in 1982 with the 17-year old Sean.
The coil is the preferred method for repairing loose screwspikes in wooden railway sleepers or dowels and, according to my research, over 80 million have been installed.
He is a keen supporter of York Road Project, which he particularly admires as it is for local people. He said he is saddened by the current negativity associated with Woking and said more emphasis should be put on the things that Woking has done right, and the good things around the town.
Back to those statues: I commented on the couple outside M&S who have, at various times, attributed various comments.
Currently I reckon he is telling her he does not want her mother staying with them over Christmas and she is replying...
Sean agrees they are conversation pieces and points out that if some of them were moved just a foot or so the discussion would change: the Standing Man at Jubilee Square could become menacing, and that couple could come to blows.
Do go and check them all out – and think what speech bubbles you would give them.
Coming Soon
Yes, Christmas is coming soon. And so are all sorts of entertainments, so please get out your diary with pen to hand.
Saturday 7 from 1pm to 5pm: Horsell Christmas Market. Traffic-free High Street with stalls, music and street food. St Mary's Church Christmas Tree Festival will run from Friday 6 December from 3pm until 7pm and on Saturday from noon to 5pm.
Friday 13 from 18.30 until 20.30: Free Community Event: Christmas Mingle at Brookwood Cemetery at the Chapel. Dress warmly and bring a torch. Carols and seasonal refreshments and the chance to add a star to the Christmas tree in memory of a loved one.
Wednesday 18: Carols in Pirbright Churchyard from 6pm for a magical family evening of Christmas carols and lights with warming drinks, mince pies, singing lightbulbs (you have to see it to believe it), Pirbright Gospel Choir and possibly even a visit from You Know Who. Raising funds for Crisis at Christmas, to help people who don’t have the comfort and security of a home this winter, so please support this event and help to give them a Happy Christmas too.
Of course there will be special services and other events at all the local churches – far too many for me to list here. Do check them out – there will be music, probably refreshments, and certainly companionship.
Going Dark
The Lightbox Museum and Gallery will be closed over the festive period and into the New Year. This is due to a combination of scheduled holiday and building maintenance.
The holiday closures will be from 3pm 24 December - 13 January, 2025 inclusive. The Lightbox will get lit up again on 14 January, 2025 as normal but the cafe will remain closed until 1 February due to a change in operator.