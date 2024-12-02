Wednesday 18: Carols in Pirbright Churchyard from 6pm for a magical family evening of Christmas carols and lights with warming drinks, mince pies, singing lightbulbs (you have to see it to believe it), Pirbright Gospel Choir and possibly even a visit from You Know Who. Raising funds for Crisis at Christmas, to help people who don’t have the comfort and security of a home this winter, so please support this event and help to give them a Happy Christmas too.