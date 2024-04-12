Mayford Hall Bowls Club is holding an open day on Saturday (20 April). All are invited, just bring a pair of flat shoes.
The club is behind Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane (GU22 0NN) and members have been busy during the winter.
“We answered the call from Woking Hospice and knitted pairs of hearts for patients and their families,” said club captain Angela Boarer.
“The project was set up by Woking Hospice and is called Hearts United. It involves small pairs of knitted hearts, one stays with patient and one with family. We handed over more than 100 hearts.
“Most lady members knit as a group for charity and have knitted jumpers for children in Africa via Thrive, and raised money for air ambulance charities by selling handcrafted toys.”
Angela and Marilyn Hills presented a bagful of hearts to Woking Hospice. For more details about the open day contact 01483 481421.