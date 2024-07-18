Surrey County Council (SCC) is seeking support from residents, businesses and community groups to help shape a new ‘Local Nature Recovery Strategy’.
The strategy will set out a roadmap for the restoration and enhancement of Surrey’s natural environment. Ensuring that it is sustainable now and for future generations.
SCC Cabinet Member for Environment, Marisa Heath said: “We encourage and welcome insight and opinion on what people want from their natural environment.
“Whether it’s more flower rich grasslands buzzing with life, or a new woodland on your doorstep that will provide future generations with dappled shade and homes for our precious wildlife.
“A healthy natural environment provides us with so many undervalued benefits, please do get involved and help us shape this vital plan.”
Residents are encouraged to have their say by completing the online survey or by attending the in-person ‘Surrey Nature Day’ event on September 28 at West Horsley Place.