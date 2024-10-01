There’s no need to Claus a scene, but Christmas is just under three months away – and Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) needs a new illustrator for her festive cards.
Children aged 11 and under are invited to put pen, pencil or paintbrush to A4 paper and submit their creative ho-ho-holiday designs by Monday, November 4.
This year’s theme is ‘the spirit of Christmas’. The winner will receive a family ticket to Bocketts Farm in Fetcham. If their design is submitted through their school, the school itself will also receive a £50 Amazon voucher.
Two runners-up will also be chosen, both of whom will receive 12 Christmas cards printed with their own designs.
It’s the third time Commissioner Lisa Townsend and her Deputy, Ellie Vesey-Thompson, have opened a competition to Surrey’s young people.
For the past two years, children supported by services commissioned by the PCC office were asked to submit their designs. In 2022, a young girl supported by I Choose Freedom charity was the winner.
Lisa said: “I’m delighted to open this competition to all Surrey youngsters aged 11 and under.
“Receiving the entries each year is a real highlight for Ellie and I, and it starts the festive season with a real bang.”
A4 paper pictures sent by post are preferred. Pictures can also be accepted via email, although the original must be supplied if requested by the PCC office.
Postal entries should be addressed to: The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, 3, The Drive, Sandy Lane, Guildford, Surrey, GU3 1HE.
Email entries should be submitted to [email protected]. Entrants need to include their name and age, as well as details of a parent/guardian's name and a contact number or email address so the office can ask for permission to use the design.