The winner of Jonathan Lord MP’s Christmas Card Competition was judged and declared by comedy legend Paul Chuckle, who joins the cast of Peter Pan in the role of pirate Starkey in this year’s panto at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking.
Paul became a household name as part of the double-act The Chuckle Brothers with his brother Barry.
Alongside his TV work, Paul is a familiar face in theatres around the country and is one of the most in-demand panto performers in the UK.
The winning design, pictured below, was by Rylie Winters-Smook, from Hoe Bridge School. Rylie’s design featured a Christmas tree stemming from a peacock, taking inspiration from the Peacocks Centre.
The successful design is appearing on the front of Mr Lord’s Christmas card, which is sent to the King, the Prime Minister and to many local residents and businesses.
The runners-up were Emma Yau, from Barnsbury Primary School, and Jake Middleton, from Greenfield School.
Mr Lord said: “I was delighted to see so many beautiful original Christmas card designs from all across our borough. We had hundreds of colourful and imaginative designs, and I want to say huge thank you to all the schools and pupils that took part in the competition.”
Paul added:“It was a difficult challenge to decide on a winner but the design by Rylie was fantastic.’’