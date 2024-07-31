One of the UK’s most renowned comedians has joined the cast of the Rocky Horror Show.
Nathan Caton has been cast as the Narrator in the iconic musical. It will play at New Victoria Theatre from November 11th to 16th.
Nathan has spent the last decade establishing himself as a headliner on the comedy circuit. Bringing his unique blend of personal and political comedy to audiences up and down the country.
He has featured on Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Mock the Week (BBC Two), Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC Two), Live at The Comedy Store (Comedy Central). Eurogedden (BBC Three) and was a finalist on FHM’s Stand-Up-Hero (ITV 4).
“I am incredibly excited to be part of this production,” Nathan said.
“The Rocky Horror Show is a legendary piece of theatre and I look forward to bringing my own spin to the Narrator.”