Woking Film Club continues its 2024-25 season with two films in January.
Today (Thursday 9 January) the film is Wicked Little Letters (cert 15). When people in Littlehampton – including conservative local Edith – begin to receive letters full of hilarious profanities, rowdy Irish migrant Rose is charged with the crime. Suspecting that something is amiss, the town’s women investigate.
In contrast, the film on Thursday 23 January is One Life (cert 12) about Sir Nicholas “Nicky” Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to the Second World War, rescued more than 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia.
The films are shown at Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane (GU22 0NN) on a wide screen and with surround sound. The performance begins promptly at 8pm.
There is normally a short film before the main feature and the show includes an interval when you can buy coffee or tea and delicious homemade cakes.
There are notes accompanying the film, and the opportunity to give reactions which are reported back at the next show.
Membership is £30 for the remainder to the season (10 films). Non-members can pay £6 as a guest for one show.
The club’s 2024-25 programme of 17 films has also included award-winners Barbie, The Holdovers and Anatomy of a Fall; recent releases you may have missed such as The Taste of Things, All of Us Strangers, Poor Things and One Life; classic films such as The Color Purple and Maudie; and gems from France (Chocolat), Lithuania (Slow) and Morocco (The Blue Caftan).
The full programme is on the club’s website at http://wncc.org.uk/.
Contact the club on [email protected], or come along on the night and enjoy a film in the company of like-minded people. The club looks forward to seeing you!