Guildford Cathedral begins its 2024 series of free monthly coffee concerts on Thursday, February 8.
Talented performers from the local area have been inspiring visitors, staff and volunteers alike with a varied programme of music since the coffee concerts started as part of the People’s Cathedral Project in 2015.
The free concerts, sponsored by the Borrows Charitable Trust, help people from all generations come together, with performers generously giving their time to enable the cathedral to provide a much-needed activity for the community.
The concerts run once a month on a Thursday with coffee in the cathedral from 10.30am and music from 11.15am to noon.
Next month the Rhythm of Life Community Choir return with a programme of old favourites and some new numbers.
Mary Beal, visitor experience officer, said: “We have such a wide audience that come to our concerts, from school children to residents from local care homes and members of the public.
“It is always such a joy to see the pleasure on our visitors’ faces once they been to a concert.”
Everyone is welcome to attend. There is free parking and the Seasons Café on site serves lunches and refreshments. There is also a gift shop.
The 2024 schedule: February 8, Rhythm of Life Community Choir; March 14, Jeremy Wan, Guildford Cathedral organ scholar; April 18, Jeanne and Theo Kalorkoti, xylophone and piano; May 9, Yoon Seok Shin, piano; June 13, University of Surrey Chamber Choir; August 8, Rachel Sherlock and Gary Prior, flute and piano; September 12, Emily Bollon, piano and singing; October 10, Emily Bollon and MbM Contemporary Gospel Choir; November 14, Guildhall Saxophone Ensemble and Christian Forshaw.
Please note that there are no concerts arranged for July and December.