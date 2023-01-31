THE decision by Lloyds Pharmacy to close its branch in the Brookwood branch of Sainsbury’s has been called “a disaster for our community” by Cllr Will Forster, the deputy leader of the governing Liberal Democrats on Woking Borough Council.
The closure is part of Lloyds’ move to shut all 237 of its branches in Sainsbury’s stores, with services being withdrawn over the course of this year.
Lloyds cite “changing market conditions” identified in a strategic review as the reason for the closures. The company’s pharmacies that are not based in Sainsbury’s stores will remain open.
Pharmacies generally have been under increasing pressure as the price of some drugs has risen sharply in recent months, often far outpacing the rate at which pharmacies are reimbursed by the NHS.
“This pharmacy closure will come as a disaster for our community,” Cllr Forster said. “Our pharmacies spend millions of hours every year helping and supporting people in our area.
“We need to support our pharmacies so that they can continue to provide great service to our community, not allow them to shut up shop.
“With the NHS in crisis we need local pharmacies more than ever. That's why the Liberal Democrats are calling for the Government to support our pharmacies and train more pharmacists to prescribe certain medicines and manage patients with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, so that people can get care closer to home.”