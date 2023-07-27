WOKING borough councillor Will Forster and the Liberal Democrats are campaigning to keep pharmacies in Woking open.
Cllr Forster has written to the secretary of state for health and social care, Steve Barclay, to express his concerns about the lack of support for community pharmacies.
This comes after Boots announced it will be closing two pharmacies in Woking, one in Guildford Road and another in Heathside Road. The Heathside Road store will be taken over by an alternative pharmacy, but the Guildford Road pharmacy will fully close at the end of October.
The closure follows the withdrawal of Lloyds from its in-store pharmacy at Sainsbury’s in Knaphill and the consequent loss of the late-night service.
“Many pharmacies across the country are struggling to survive,” said Cllr Forster. “They provide a vital service to so many in our communities and the government must do more to help them stay open.
“For those with especially busy or difficult lives, pharmacies are often the most accessible place to get health advice. And for those who may struggle to engage with appointment-only services, a chance pop-in can save lives.
“Many people in our area rely on Guildford Road’s Boots pharmacy. If this branch were to close, it could have a devastating impact on people’s health and put greater pressure on the remaining pharmacies and GP surgeries.”
Cllr Forster’s letter notes that “in addition to providing safe and reliable access to medicines, all pharmacies in Woking also offer many clinical services as well as professional healthcare advice, all without having to drive miles or wait for weeks to be seen.
“The potential of community pharmacies to improve patient health and reduce the pressure on NHS hospitals and GPs is immense. With GP appointments scarce and other health services stretched beyond breaking point, it is more important than ever the government supports community pharmacies. Every month, pharmacies in Woking process almost 100,000 prescriptions.”