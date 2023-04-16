A NEW place to enjoy a cuppa and light meals has opened in Chobham.
Longacres Cafe and Farm Shop is on the Mimbridge Garden Estate in Station Road.
It is in the premises previously occupied by the Roots restaurant, next to the Longacres garden shop.
Estate owner Alan Greenwood and the Mayor of Woking, Cll Saj Hussain, did the honours when the cafe was officially opened.
Speeches by Alan and the mayor set the scene, with the staff who will run the cafe on hand to welcome visitors.
As well as the traditional drinks, the cafe’s menu offers sandwiches, salads, toasties and jacket potatoes alongside other tasty fare.
Opening hours are from 8am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, 9am to 4.30pm on Sunday. Food is served daily until 4pm.
The opening coincided with the Classic Car Show held regularly by Alan on the site.
Alan, whose principal job is running his funeral directors company, is an enthusiastic collector and restorer of vintage fire engines, a number of which were on display at the show.
The car show also attracted a series of eye-catching vehicles, including an immaculately presented Ford Mustang.