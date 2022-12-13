WITH the pantomime season in full swing, the cast of Cinderella at the New Victoria Theatre have taken some time out between shows to explore what Woking has to offer.
Sarah Vaughan and Samuel Wilson-Freeman, who play Cinderella and Prince Charming in the pantomime, stopped at The Tea Terrace in the Peacocks Centre to have an afternoon tea fit for royalty, including sitting down in the full-sized princess carriage.
The pair stopped to have photos with families and children as they made their way round the shopping centre, even popping into Primark to pick up a Christmas jumper.
A passer-by said: “It was magical seeing the princess and prince up close. Cinderella had trouble getting her dress onto the escalator though!”
The pantomime of Cinderella runs at the New Victoria Theatre until 31 December.