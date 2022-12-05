A DAZZLING display of Christmas trees lit up St Peter’s Church in Old Woking recently.
The 33 trees were specially decorated by different community groups, this year with the theme of “Royalty”.
Visitors to the event were able to vote for their favourite of the creative displays on show, as well as enjoy refreshments such as homemade mince pies in the church centre, browse stalls offering a variety of Christmas crafts, and win prizes on the raffle or tombolas.
The festive gathering even included a special treasure hunt for children, who could search for the Church Mouse family’s trees hidden amid the Christmas cheer, plus a crafting table to make their own Yuletide creations.
“St Peter’s church loves to share the joy we have as Christians with our local community, so we were delighted to have 33 Christmas trees creatively decorated by schools, church groups, clubs, charities and businesses beautify St Peter’s church at the start of the Christmas season,” said the vicar, the Rev Jonathan Thomas.
“Our theme of royalty reflected the significance of this year for our royal family and also helped us think about Jesus, the prince of peace, whose birth we are celebrating.
“Our many visitors over the weekend from the local community loved the displays and voted their favourite tree the highly royal one decorated by Engage, a charity which helps support the Christian faith in schools.
“Second was a very imaginative natural tree created by Surrey Wildlife Trust’s Westfield Common branch, and third a beautiful one adorned with Grenadier Guards created by children and parents from the Tots group at St Mark’s Church.”
Mr Thomas said donations made at the free event would go towards the church’s Chancel Open Space project – which aims to open up the chancel area of the church for wider church and community use – and the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
“I would like to thank everyone who gave generously, as well as the organisations that decorated trees and the many church members who worked tirelessly to put the festival together,” he added.