Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School in West End celebrated the festive season by pupils wearing their Christmas jumpers in aid of Save the Children.
Organised by early years teacher Mrs Gurden, children were encouraged to make a donation to the national charity in exchange for wearing their Christmas jumper for the day.
The 92-strong, Key Stage 2 school choir, led by Mrs Hardiman, sang the children into the school building to begin the day with festive classics such as Jingle Bells, When Santa Got Stuck Up the Chimney and Carol of the Bells.
Did you know that one in four Christmas jumpers purchased each year is only worn once? To combat this, the school’s Eco Warriors, made up of representatives from each class across the school and led by Mrs Caunce and Mr Saunders, shared suggestions with the school community about how to make the event more eco-friendly.
They held a Christmas jumper sale to give children a chance to recycle their old jumper and purchase a new one, with proceeds going to Save the Children – a great way to sustainably celebrate the season.
The school annually supports Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day.
This year the official Christmas Jumper Day was on December 7 but the school chose to celebrate a day later to tie this in with its choir, which meets before school every Friday morning.