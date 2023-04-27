CHOBHAM are one win away from playing in a cup final at Twickenham Stadium.
The Scarlet & Golds are through to the last four of the Papa Johns Community Cup’s Counties One Championship, thanks to a dramatic victory in what their director of rugby Harry Norman-Walker described as “probably the best game I’ve seen for many years at Chobham”.
The villagers saw off mid-Devon side Cullompton 29-23 at Fowlers Wells last weekend in the quarter-finals to set up arguably the biggest match in their history – away to Old Alleynians this Saturday.
Success against the old boys in Dulwich, south east London, in their semi-final will send Chob through to the 7 May showpiece at Twickers.
Norman-Walker told the News & Mail: “It’s very exciting for the club.
“The win over Cullompton was probably the best game of rugby I’ve seen for many years at Chobham.
“It was two fantastic sides who just wanted to play rugby. The game was our first real test since we played Weybridge Vandals in February [Chob were 27-13 away winners in Counties One Surrey/Sussex].
“From the start, Cullompton played as we expected – a big, direct-running set of backs and a pack that battered us phase after phase.
“Before we knew what was going on, we were 12-0 down. But then came a performance from us that was probably the best 70 minutes this season.
“Great credit to the visitors, who’d travelled four hours to play us. They played a quality game and were a pleasure to host. Until the last minute, the game could’ve swung either way.”
