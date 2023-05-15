HUNDREDS of people celebrated the coronation of King Charles III in grand style with a street party in the village recreation ground at Chobham.
People of all ages enjoyed good food and entertainment in warm sunshine – in contrast with the weather for the pageantry in London the day before.
The event was organised by a committee set up by Chobham Parish Council which laid on free performances by Aesop’s Touring Theatre Company, a magician and tuition from Tic Tac Skate School.
Party goers were able to pre-buy tickets for a sell-out hog roast and enjoy refreshments from a bar set up by the Horse and Groom micropub.
And Jimmy Noyce’s traditional funfair had stayed on after providing thrills at Chobham Carnival the previous weekend.
“It was a fabulous event,” said parish councillor Amy Moqbel, who chaired the organising committee.
“It was helped greatly by the support of the people of Chobham village and British weather being generous and kind with the sunshine.”
