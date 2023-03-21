The Cutting Room has been nominated in the Best Hair category in the Surrey Awards 2023 run by Surrey Rocks.
It is the only business in the Woking area among the 140 finalists in 20 categories.
The winners will be chosen by a public vote which is open until 10 May.
The shortlists were drawn up by a panel that included Bobby Davro, the actor and comedian whose family hail from Woking, and the football pundit and former England player Danny Murphy.
The Cutting Room has been in High Street, Chobham, since August last year when it moved from the site in Anchor Hill, Knaphill it had occupied for 10 years.
The move was a homecoming for Victoria Nigrelli, who owns the salon with her stylist husband Vince, and whose family roots in Chobham go back 300 years.
When she was a teenager, Victoria was an apprentice at John Jenkins Hairdressers, which was in the site now occupied by her salon.
Her great-grandfather was Bill Burrows, a builder who constructed many houses in Chobham. His son, Dick, ran the village grocery store R.W. Burrows for 35 years.
The Surrey Awards 2023 ceremony will be held on 25 May at Denbies in Dorking.
Surrey Rocks says the ceremony, which will include live entertainment, will be attended by 400 people, including local celebrities and “the who’s who of Surrey’s thriving business scene”.
Vince told the News & Mail: “We are over the moon, as an independent salon, to have been noticed and put forward for this award.
“Our appreciation goes out to all our staff and customers for all the support shown throughout the years.
“We are asking for all your support and please get voting for us.
“We are up against some big names in the hair world, so please vote for us.”
For more information, visit https://rocksmag.com/surrey-awards-2023/.