The reception class at St Lawrence C of E Primary School in Chobham have put on their first Christmas performance, Poems and Carols, featuring such favourites as Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star and Away in a Manger.
“The children have only been with us since September and did an amazing job with their part in the performance,” said head teacher Kate Chenery.
“They worked really hard to practise with their teachers, and loved dressing up to perform on stage in front of an audience.
“There are definitely some budding stars among them.
“The whole school made a fantastic show, but the reception-class performance is always the cherry on the cake.”
There were four performances throughout the week, with audiences including parents and families, governors, children from the local pre-school and guests from among Chobham’s elderly residents, who all enjoyed tea and mince pies after the performance, courtesy of the Friends of St Lawrence.