Chobham Golf Club hosted the Health and Wellbeing Charitable Golf Trust (HWCGT) this month for a fabulous day of fundraising which generated more than £4,000.
The Golf Society was formed in 2016 and has since become the HWCGT, raising money for Woking and Sam Beare Hospice through golf events at local courses and golf days with Sky Sports golf commentator Richard Boxall.
Forty-eight players took to the course to raise £4,100.
“The day was about golf bringing our community together and encouraging more people to play, all whilst supporting Woking and Sam Beare Hospice,” said organiser Julian Wakeling.
“We can’t thank the HWCGT enough for their continued support of the hospice,” added Phil Wormley, director of fundraising at the hospice. “Support like this enables us to continue giving outstanding care to those who need it.”
Ian Oswin, chairman of Chobham Golf Club, said: “We are delighted and proud to host this golf day.”