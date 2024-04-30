Chobham Carnival will be living up to its reputation of staging amazing entertainment on May Day Bank Holiday Monday
The Stannage Stunt Team will be soaring through flames on motorbikes and dropping from height with their clothes on fire and Horsell-based Prime Acrobatics and SV Dance Academy will also provide spectacular displays in the arena on May 6.
There will be Maypole dancers from St Lawrence School, Morris dancers, Chobham and Dorking Rock Choir and a traditional Punch and Judy show.
Jimmy Noyce’s funfair will be joined by dozens of food and other stalls and sideshows.
The traditional procession will leave Chobham Rugby Club at 11.30am and arrive at the recreation ground in Station Road at around 12.10pm.
A star of the parade will be a horse-drawn double-decker omnibus that once carried passengers on the streets of Glasgow. Tickets for the bus are on sale at the Chobham Carnival Facebook page and www.chobhamcarnival.co.uk.
John Medhurst’s horse-drawn brewery dray will carry the carnival king and prince, following the procession leaders, Surrey Pipe Band.
“We are confident that we have lined up yet another fantastic day out for people of all ages,” said carnival association chairman Tim Elwin. “The entertainment will be thrilling and we are expecting to see some really imaginative entries in the procession.
“Many hours have been spent planning the carnival. Come with family and lots of friends for a great day out.”