The Chinese New Year was celebrated in style in Jubilee Square, Woking.
The rain held off and hundreds took the opportunity to get involved in marking the Year of the Dragon, the most powerful animal among all the zodiacs.
The Year of the Dragon symbolises nobility and vitality.
Stalls were set up from 10am with Chinese food, including dumplings and steamed buns, particularly popular.
Chinese calligraphy and the traditional musical instrument guzheng were also on display.
Money God gave away sweets and red packets to spread good luck.
Performances started at midday with a lion dancing parade, and guests including the Mayor, Cllr M Ilyas Raja, Woking MP Jonathan Lord and deputy leader of the council Will Forster gave short talks.
There was dancing, singing and kung fu, with the group dances inviting audience participation.
After two sets of performances, a storytelling session took place in Woking library, where there was a discussion of what happens in Chinese New Year, focusing on Money God. Lots of children touched the YuanBao, a silver or gold ingot, ancient currency in China, for good fortune.
Mr Lord said: “It was great pleasure to attend the Chinese Association of Woking New Year celebrations. A fantastic and colourful festival of music, dance and culture, it is always wonderful to see our communities come together in such great numbers.”