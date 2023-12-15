Two elves will be taking a short break from appearing in Santa’s Magical Gift at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre to entertain youngsters in the town centre this week.
Holly and Trixie will be in Waterstones bookshop today (Monday, December 18) from 1pm to 1.30pm, and in Woking library tomorrow (Tuesday, December 19) at the same time.
Children can enjoy the elves singing the opening song from the show, listen to them read an elf story, and then make the most of a photo opportunity with the elves.
Santa’s Magical Gift is a fantastic 50-minute family show for those little ones (aged two and up) who might not be old enough for panto. It includes a meeting/photo opportunity with Santa plus a present for every child.
The show runs until Christmas Eve. Performances are at: Monday to Thursday 11am and 2.30pm; Friday to Christmas Eve 10am, 1pm and 3pm.
The show tells the story of Holly, Santa’s newest elf, and the experienced Trixie, who are busy decorating Santa’s workshop, cutting out beautiful snowflakes from white paper.
Holly reveals Lapland’s biggest secret, that once a year Santa sends a magical gift to one person who deserves it the most. Holly writes her Christmas wish on a snowflake and places it on the window ledge before going to bed. That night a gust of wind takes the snowflake, and in the morning a large golden gift appears in its place.
Is it really Santa’s Magical Gift? Find out in this heart-warming story that includes audience participation and energetic comedy routines.