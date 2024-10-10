One of Surrey’s famous exports has teamed up with fellow film and TV stars to front a major new modern slavery campaign.
Chertsey-born actor Jacob Dudman has teamed up with Causeway, the UK modern slavery charity. He recently became a celebrity ambassador for the charity and is now helping front its new campaign called ‘Stand With Survivors’.
Modern slavery cases in the South East have been increasing year-on-year. Last year, the region accounted for 12 per cent of all referrals for individuals seeking government modern slavery support.
In a special film that has been produced for the campaign, Jacob explained that “Whilst it may look like somebody is able to move around freely – in reality, they may be being controlled by others”.
He went on to add: “Due to the nature of exploitation and misunderstandings around the issue, modern slavery can be one of the most isolating crimes in our communities.”