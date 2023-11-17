A CHELSEA FC legend will be lighting up the borough’s biggest Christmas tree and switching on the Christmas mood in Woking town centre.
An enormous Norwegian Spruce, kindly donated by the Woking Asian Business Forum (WABF), will once again adorn Jubilee Square and be the centrepiece of the town’s seasonal decorations.
Chelsea goal-scoring legend, pundit and England assistant coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will turn on the Christmas tree’s lights on Thursday (November 23) at 6pm but shoppers and visitors to town can join in the festivities from 4pm.
There will be live music, carolling and a traditional market selling gifts and seasonal refreshments.
The leader of the council, Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, said: ‘‘It’s been a tough year for many, so I thank all those involved in organising this event for spreading some festive cheer and allowing us all to enjoy the magic of Christmas.’’
Shahid Azeem, chair of WABF, added: ‘‘For us Christmas is a time of friendship, family, celebration and togetherness.
“It gives the forum great pleasure to give the gift of a tree to the people of Woking.’’
Little visitors to Victoria Place will also be able to meet Santa in his magical toy workshop on selected dates.