A Surrey care home is celebrating after being shortlisted in a prestigious national care competition.
Charrington Manor in West Byfleet, has been nominated in the Care Home of the Year category in the National Care Awards.
Home Manager Simona Varga-Pali and her team will find out whether they have won at a dazzling event on November 29. The Care Home of the Year category focuses on care homes with 15 or more residents that can demonstrate an exceptional quality of care across all the services it offers.
Simona said: “This is a testament to the incredible team here at Charrington Manor, where everyone is dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to all our residents.
“We are all very proud to be shortlisted and look forward to this amazing event.”
The National Care Awards marks its 26th year, and is the second year running that Charrington Manor has been shortlisted.