A CAT CHARITY is struggling to cope with the number of animals in its care because more and more people are deciding they no longer want their pets.
The cost-of-living crisis has seen energy bills rocketing and the price of food rising, which has led to people giving up their cats because they cannot afford to feed them or pay expensive medical bills.
Other reasons people are choosing to give up their cats include a change in living situation or the addition of a new dog or puppy.
Cats Protection says the situation at the moment is horrendous and it has a waiting list of more than 50 people wanting to surrender their cats.
Kim Gibson, the charity’s welfare team leader, said: “We have more than 20 cats in our care and a huge waiting list.
“We also have a lot of people who have said their situation has changed and they’re moving house and their new landlord won’t accept pets.
“Another reason is people get dogs and then they decide to get rid of the cat because it’s not settling well with the new dog or puppy.
“I would always urge people to seriously think about their situation long-term before they consider taking on a cat.
“Pet insurance is also a must so you can cover any medical bills that come up.”
Many people have also headed back to the office and are back to their normal routines following the Covid-19 pandemic and no longer wish to be tied down by pets.
Kim added: “People aren’t at home as often as they were during the pandemic, so we are having to deal with the fallout from that as well.”
Many of the cats currently in the care of the Woking charity’s branch are senior cats which can get overlooked because people would prefer a kitten.
But the benefits of having an older cat often outweigh those of getting a kitten, which can be far more boisterous.
“Kittens are hard work,” Kim said. “An older cat is far more established and will often be a lot easier to take on.
“We have some beautiful cats in our care at the moment who are desperate for a good home.”
Cats Protection is also urging people to get their cats neutered and is offering vouchers to help with the cost.
The recommended age to get a kitten neutered is around four months.
If you would like financial assistance with neutering, or you would like to adopt a cat, please call the charity on 01483 721 700 or email [email protected]. org.uk