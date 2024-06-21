Surrey-based charity Catalyst Support is keen to see the incoming government prioritise amending the Criminal Justice Bill to make cuckooing a standalone crime.
The Prime Minister’s calling for a general election has held up the law from being changed, which would make cuckooing punishable, with up to five years in prison.
Cuckooing is where individuals are manipulated by gangs who then take over their homes. Properties are used for illegal activity, putting the homeowners in unsafe and abusive situations.
Catalyst service manager Keely Glithero said: “Cuckooing becoming a crime is key for victims, so that this abhorrent act is recognised. To the perpetrators, it sends the message that this is not acceptable.
“Our service provides empowering, trustful support, improving community safety and the resilience of adults at risk.”
A Surrey cuckooing victim commented: “I allowed what I thought was my friend into my property to stay. Never did I consent to them taking over my property and me being a prisoner in my own home.
“I’ve never felt so scared and powerless. I’d never heard of cuckooing and never thought my so-called friend could be my nightmare.”
Cases have been rising with 468 referrals having been made to Catalyst since 2019. Twenty-seven of them have been in Woking. Until the bill is passed, perpetrators can only be charged on associated offences, leaving victims feeling unseen.
If you or someone you know is affected by cuckooing, you can find more information and a referral form on Catalyst Support’s website.