MSC Cruises UK & Ireland recently hosted a charity cycle challenge in Henry Plaza to mark its move to Woking.
Throughout the day, company employees took turns cycling on stationary bikes in support of Liverpool-based Alder Hey Children’s Charity, pedalling a combined total of some 180 miles while encouraging shoppers to contribute to the important cause.
Also putting in an appearance was Doremi, MSC Cruises’ sun-shaped mascot and central character in the company’s kids' entertainment programme.
The generous donations from the public during the charity cycle were matched by MSC Cruises, which has relocated from Uxbridge to three floors of Export House, bringing with it more than 100 employees.
Alder Hey Children’s Charity helps fund life-saving equipment, research, and facilities at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, one of Europe’s leading specialist children’s hospitals.
The event was supported by The Gym Group, which kindly donated the use of two stationary bikes for the fundraiser.
Antonio Paradiso, vice president of international sales at MSC Cruises, said: “We were excited to bring this fundraiser to Woking and do our part to support Alder Hey Children’s Charity. Giving back is an important part of our values at MSC Cruises, and we’re proud to support such a vital cause.”
Hayley Thomas, head of corporate partnerships, Alder Hey Children’s Charity, added: said: “We are very grateful for all of the support we’ve received from MSC Cruises, and we’re delighted they have supported us again.”
MSC Cruises aims to raise £10,000 for Alder Hey and has more fundraising initiatives planned, including a silent auction, a pub quiz, and other activities to help raise money.
An MSC Cruises team, reduced by illness to just a resilient Megan McCluskey, raised £635 by its participation in the Surrey Half Marathon, which will also go towards Alder Hey Children’s Charity.