CHOBHAM’S community festivities had a triple celebrity launch on Friday evening last week.
A crowd of people on Benham’s Corner Green counted down for three TV actors to switch on the village Christmas tree lights.
Lin Blakley and her daughter Claudie Blakley were due to illuminate the tree but arrived along with Claudie’s partner and fiancé Ross Anderson.
Ross plays Domnal in the BBC historical fiction drama, The Last Kingdom.
EastEnders star Lin, Larkrise to Candleford leading character Claudie and Ross were introduced by parish councillor Emma Kennedy – herself an actress, comedy writer and author.
The gathering on the green was the first festive event in Chobham since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Friends of St Lawrence School set up a grotto for visits to Father Christmas in the shelter on the green and sold cakes to raise money for the local primary school.
Chobham Museum, on the edge of the green, was open with a Christmas display and provided extra cheer with mulled cider, mince pies, sausage rolls and cheesey snacks.
Chobham Morris Dancers performed and sang their own version of Good King Wenceslas and Chobham Rock Choir added to the atmosphere with a collection of festive songs.
“It was a lovely evening and I was really pleased with how it went,” said organiser Amy Moqbel, a parish councillor. “It was great to see the different village groups come together to make it a convivial community occasion.
“We are hoping to stage a full-scale Christmas Extravaganza again next year, with more activities and local businesses opening late.”
