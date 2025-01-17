Citizens Advice Woking (CAW) is looking for someone to join the trustee board as chair, as the current chair is standing down after nine years of great service; someone who would be really interested in steering CAW’s strategic direction and growing the charity’s services, needed more than ever in these challenging times.
CAW is a local, independent charity and a member of the national network. It provides free, confidential and impartial advice to anyone who needs it, but particularly to those more vulnerable members of the community.
If you thrive in a leadership role, are committed to helping others and making a difference in the community, contact Laurence Oates at [email protected] for more information and a copy of the role profile.