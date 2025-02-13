A leading Surrey-based charity has officially moved its headquarters to Woking, marking a significant step in its mission to provide essential community services.
For 35 years, Catalyst Support has been offering community and specialist outreach services across the county, supporting adults with their mental and physical wellbeing, providing counselling, women’s support, and other specialised assistance for vulnerable people.
Currently, the charity operates more than 20 different services, many of which are already well-established in Woking. Including the Women’s Support Centre, one of the Safe Havens, a community garden, various wellbeing groups, and the Shifa Network.
The decision to relocate from Guildford to Woking is driven by the charity’s growth and evolving needs.
CEO Sue Murphy explained: “For many years, our former office in Guildford served as a vital hub for Surrey County Council Social Services. Before our charity became an independent entity, we were part of the council, sharing the same commitment to supporting the people of Surrey.
“As our charity has evolved, so too have our needs. We have now found a workspace that can better support our expanding services, growing team, and future aspirations. Our move presents wonderful opportunities to embrace a more modern, adaptable environment that meets our requirements and enables us to serve our clients even better.”
The new headquarters offer an open space that is more inclusive and accessible. It is a friendly environment for our teams, a meeting space for partners, and a Woking location for the counselling sessions.
Catalyst Support is encouraging Woking residents to get involved in its work, whether by spreading awareness of its services, supporting fundraising efforts, or volunteering to help the charity support local residents.
To find out more the charity, learn about the services they provide, and how you can contribute, visit catalystsupport.org.uk or call 01483 590150.